Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) went up by 5.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.49. The company’s stock price has collected 12.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/10/21 that Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ :AVDL) Right Now?

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVDL is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.33. AVDL currently public float of 35.59M and currently shorts hold a 9.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVDL was 505.55K shares.

AVDL’s Market Performance

AVDL stocks went up by 12.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.27% and a quarterly performance of 50.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.00% for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.01% for AVDL stocks with a simple moving average of 25.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDL stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AVDL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AVDL in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $19 based on the research report published on July 31st of the previous year 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVDL reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for AVDL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 21st, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AVDL, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

AVDL Trading at 27.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares surge +35.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDL rose by +12.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.51. In addition, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc saw 36.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDL starting from MCHUGH THOMAS S, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Sep 18. After this action, MCHUGH THOMAS S now owns 21,500 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $24,000 using the latest closing price.

Ende Eric J, the Director of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, purchase 17,000 shares at $5.79 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17, which means that Ende Eric J is holding 84,900 shares at $98,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.42 for the present operating margin

+78.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stands at -56.11. The total capital return value is set at -15.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.15. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 6.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.