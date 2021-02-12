A Lesson to Learn: HNI Corporation (HNI)

HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) went up by 8.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.90. The company’s stock price has collected 7.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/10/21 that Amkor Technology Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; HNI to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Is It Worth Investing in HNI Corporation (NYSE :HNI) Right Now?

HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HNI is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for HNI Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $39.50, which is $2.55 above the current price. HNI currently public float of 42.17M and currently shorts hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HNI was 196.55K shares.

HNI’s Market Performance

HNI stocks went up by 7.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.73% and a quarterly performance of -2.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.32% for HNI Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.87% for HNI stocks with a simple moving average of 15.95% for the last 200 days.

HNI Trading at 5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNI rose by +7.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.06. In addition, HNI Corporation saw 7.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HNI starting from Porcellato Larry B, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $37.42 back on Dec 03. After this action, Porcellato Larry B now owns 46,956 shares of HNI Corporation, valued at $37,420 using the latest closing price.

Berger Vincent P, the President, HHT; EVP, HNI Corp of HNI Corporation, sale 11,183 shares at $37.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Berger Vincent P is holding 18,497 shares at $419,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+36.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for HNI Corporation stands at +4.92. The total capital return value is set at 18.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.55. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on HNI Corporation (HNI), the company’s capital structure generated 44.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.63. Total debt to assets is 17.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.