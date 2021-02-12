A Lesson to Learn: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) went up by 17.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.04. The company’s stock price has collected 11.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/04/21 that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Second Quarter of 2021 Ended December 31, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ :AOSL) Right Now?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 665.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AOSL is at 2.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.33, which is -$6.24 below the current price. AOSL currently public float of 20.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AOSL was 309.69K shares.

AOSL’s Market Performance

AOSL stocks went up by 11.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.87% and a quarterly performance of 99.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 244.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.27% for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.59% for AOSL stocks with a simple moving average of 127.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AOSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AOSL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AOSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AOSL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $26 based on the research report published on November 06th of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AOSL reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for AOSL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 26th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to AOSL, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 19th of the previous year.

AOSL Trading at 40.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AOSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.24%, as shares surge +30.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AOSL rose by +11.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +247.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.41. In addition, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited saw 63.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AOSL starting from Xue Bing, who sale 1,773 shares at the price of $27.14 back on Jan 28. After this action, Xue Bing now owns 30,280 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, valued at $48,121 using the latest closing price.

Chang Mike F, the Chief Executive Officer of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, sale 20,000 shares at $28.89 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Chang Mike F is holding 4,213,597 shares at $577,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AOSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.87 for the present operating margin

+22.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited stands at -1.42. The total capital return value is set at -2.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.56. Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL), the company’s capital structure generated 70.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.27. Total debt to assets is 26.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.