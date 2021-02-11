We Analyzed the Future Direction of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS), Here is What We Found

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) went up by 9.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.24. The company’s stock price has collected 11.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/19/21 that FDA Lifts Partial Clinical Hold on PRS-343 Phase 1 Studies

Is It Worth Investing in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :PIRS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PIRS is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00. PIRS currently public float of 46.75M and currently shorts hold a 4.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PIRS was 337.30K shares.

PIRS’s Market Performance

PIRS stocks went up by 11.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.52% and a quarterly performance of 18.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.90% for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.11% for PIRS stocks with a simple moving average of 13.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PIRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PIRS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PIRS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PIRS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $5 based on the research report published on March 13th of the previous year 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to PIRS, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on May 14th of the previous year.

PIRS Trading at 14.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares surge +15.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIRS rose by +11.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.77. In addition, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 27.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PIRS starting from Aquilo Capital Management, LLC, who sale 1,900,000 shares at the price of $2.95 back on Jul 21. After this action, Aquilo Capital Management, LLC now owns 3,675,530 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $5,605,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PIRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -55.03. The total capital return value is set at -50.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.71. Equity return is now at value -55.20, with -21.20 for asset returns.

Based on Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS), the company’s capital structure generated 31.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.00. Total debt to assets is 11.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.