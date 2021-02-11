We Analyzed the Future Direction of Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC), Here is What We Found

Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX:MXC) went up by 29.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.63. The company’s stock price has collected 36.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Mexco Energy Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter

Is It Worth Investing in Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX :MXC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MXC is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Mexco Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00. MXC currently public float of 0.82M and currently shorts hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MXC was 123.38K shares.

MXC’s Market Performance

MXC stocks went up by 36.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 60.03% and a quarterly performance of 124.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 207.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.24% for Mexco Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.85% for MXC stocks with a simple moving average of 130.62% for the last 200 days.

MXC Trading at 66.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.24%, as shares surge +47.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXC rose by +36.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +387.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.35. In addition, Mexco Energy Corporation saw 92.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXC starting from Banschbach Michael J, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $7.75 back on Jan 05. After this action, Banschbach Michael J now owns 10,000 shares of Mexco Energy Corporation, valued at $31,000 using the latest closing price.

MCCOMIC TAMMY, the PRESIDENT of Mexco Energy Corporation, sale 16,500 shares at $9.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that MCCOMIC TAMMY is holding 63,715 shares at $156,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.33 for the present operating margin

+34.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mexco Energy Corporation stands at -3.63. The total capital return value is set at -0.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.13. Equity return is now at value -3.70, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC), the company’s capital structure generated 9.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.07. Total debt to assets is 8.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.