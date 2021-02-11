Wall Street Pummels Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) After Recent Earnings Report

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.84. The company’s stock price has collected 4.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/21 that Tempur Sealy To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results On February 11th

Is It Worth Investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE :TPX) Right Now?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TPX is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Tempur Sealy International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $33.00, which is $2.68 above the current price. TPX currently public float of 202.10M and currently shorts hold a 3.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPX was 2.00M shares.

TPX’s Market Performance

TPX stocks went up by 4.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.63% and a quarterly performance of 34.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.45% for Tempur Sealy International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.87% for TPX stocks with a simple moving average of 35.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPX stocks, with SunTrust repeating the rating for TPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TPX in the upcoming period, according to SunTrust is $100 based on the research report published on July 31st of the previous year 2020.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPX reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for TPX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2020.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to TPX, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

TPX Trading at 7.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPX rose by +4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.30. In addition, Tempur Sealy International Inc. saw 8.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPX starting from MONTGOMERY DAVID, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $29.50 back on Jan 25. After this action, MONTGOMERY DAVID now owns 943,166 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc., valued at $1,475,000 using the latest closing price.

Vollet Scott, the EVP, Global Operations of Tempur Sealy International Inc., sale 42,456 shares at $27.83 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Vollet Scott is holding 180,387 shares at $1,181,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.81 for the present operating margin

+42.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stands at +6.15. The total capital return value is set at 18.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.84. Equity return is now at value 79.20, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX), the company’s capital structure generated 499.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.32. Total debt to assets is 58.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 475.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.