Wall Street Pummels PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) After Recent Earnings Report

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) went up by 22.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.85. The company’s stock price has collected 33.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/28/21 that PhaseBio Announces Dosing of First Patient in European Union as Part of REVERSE-IT Global Phase 3 Trial of Bentracimab for Reversal of Antiplatelet Effects of Ticagrelor

Is It Worth Investing in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :PHAS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.50. PHAS currently public float of 26.05M and currently shorts hold a 8.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHAS was 295.85K shares.

PHAS’s Market Performance

PHAS stocks went up by 33.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.91% and a quarterly performance of 64.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.64% for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.17% for PHAS stocks with a simple moving average of 36.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHAS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PHAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHAS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $11 based on the research report published on July 10th of the previous year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHAS reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for PHAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2019.

PHAS Trading at 38.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.11%, as shares surge +35.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHAS rose by +33.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 65.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHAS starting from HARRIGAN EDMUND, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $4.12 back on Dec 03. After this action, HARRIGAN EDMUND now owns 6,000 shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $24,720 using the latest closing price.

Thorp Clay, the Director of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Thorp Clay is holding 22,943 shares at $7,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7951.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -6825.57. The total capital return value is set at -67.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.36. Equity return is now at value -220.60, with -110.30 for asset returns.

Based on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS), the company’s capital structure generated 27.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.55. Total debt to assets is 19.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 192.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.30.