Wall Street Pummels Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) After Recent Earnings Report

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) went up by 13.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.56. The company’s stock price has collected 43.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/01/21 that Contango Completes Acquisition of Silvertip Assets

Is It Worth Investing in Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX :MCF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MCF is at 2.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00. MCF currently public float of 124.54M and currently shorts hold a 4.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MCF was 1.39M shares.

MCF’s Market Performance

MCF stocks went up by 43.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 57.36% and a quarterly performance of 209.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.92% for Contango Oil & Gas Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.91% for MCF stocks with a simple moving average of 93.09% for the last 200 days.

MCF Trading at 67.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.63%, as shares surge +41.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +146.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCF rose by +43.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Contango Oil & Gas Company saw 77.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.35 for the present operating margin

-8.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Contango Oil & Gas Company stands at -208.85. The total capital return value is set at -16.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.27.

Based on Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF), the company’s capital structure generated 67.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.41. Total debt to assets is 22.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.