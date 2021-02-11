VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) went down by -8.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.26. The company’s stock price has collected 6.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/05/21 that MERGER ALERT – VIH, and CLA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

Is It Worth Investing in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ :VIH) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of VIH was 991.36K shares.

VIH’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.96% for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.34% for VIH stocks with a simple moving average of 44.94% for the last 200 days.

VIH Trading at 43.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.45%, as shares surge +3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIH rose by +6.80%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.69. In addition, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings saw 77.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIH starting from Alpine Global Management, LLC, who sale 717 shares at the price of $14.65 back on Jan 29. After this action, Alpine Global Management, LLC now owns 2,701,555 shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, valued at $10,504 using the latest closing price.

Alpine Global Management, LLC, the 10% Owner of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, purchase 3,577 shares at $13.98 during a trade that took place back on Jan 28, which means that Alpine Global Management, LLC is holding 2,705,132 shares at $50,006 based on the most recent closing price.