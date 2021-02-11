The Chart for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went down by -4.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.60. The company’s stock price has collected 4.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/19/21 that Tahltan Nation and Coeur Silvertip Sign Impact-Benefit Agreement Regarding the Silvertip Mine

Is It Worth Investing in Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE :CDE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDE is at 2.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Coeur Mining Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.63, which is $2.18 above the current price. CDE currently public float of 240.30M and currently shorts hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDE was 5.37M shares.

CDE’s Market Performance

CDE stocks went up by 4.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.06% and a quarterly performance of 20.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.24% for Coeur Mining Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.79% for CDE stocks with a simple moving average of 27.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDE stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CDE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CDE in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on December 18th of the previous year 2020.

CDE Trading at 1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares sank -1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDE rose by +4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +154.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.00. In addition, Coeur Mining Inc. saw -9.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDE starting from Nault Casey M., who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $12.24 back on Feb 01. After this action, Nault Casey M. now owns 279,291 shares of Coeur Mining Inc., valued at $612,000 using the latest closing price.

Nault Casey M., the SVP & General Counsel of Coeur Mining Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $10.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Nault Casey M. is holding 329,291 shares at $501,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.26 for the present operating margin

-7.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coeur Mining Inc. stands at -48.78. The total capital return value is set at -8.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.61. Equity return is now at value -38.90, with -18.80 for asset returns.

Based on Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE), the company’s capital structure generated 52.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.37. Total debt to assets is 25.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.