The Chart for cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) went up by 6.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.10. The company’s stock price has collected 41.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Paw CBD Debuts National TV Ad Campaign During Puppy Bowl XVII

Is It Worth Investing in cbdMD Inc. (AMEX :YCBD) Right Now?

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for cbdMD Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.70, which is -$0.59 below the current price. YCBD currently public float of 34.23M and currently shorts hold a 8.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YCBD was 1.15M shares.

YCBD’s Market Performance

YCBD stocks went up by 41.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 87.20% and a quarterly performance of 138.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 471.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.39% for cbdMD Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 53.92% for YCBD stocks with a simple moving average of 154.14% for the last 200 days.

YCBD Trading at 86.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YCBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.09%, as shares surge +85.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +135.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YCBD rose by +41.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +597.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.23. In addition, cbdMD Inc. saw 113.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YCBD starting from Sellers Bakari T., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $3.43 back on Aug 14. After this action, Sellers Bakari T. now owns 2,531 shares of cbdMD Inc., valued at $34,300 using the latest closing price.

Ghiloni Peter J., the Director of cbdMD Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Ghiloni Peter J. is holding 300,000 shares at $18,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YCBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.98 for the present operating margin

+62.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for cbdMD Inc. stands at +30.21. The total capital return value is set at -27.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.48. Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on cbdMD Inc. (YCBD), the company’s capital structure generated 11.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.05. Total debt to assets is 7.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.