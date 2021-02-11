Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) went up by 5.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.80. The company’s stock price has collected 12.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that ZK International Subsidiary, xSigma Corporation, Announces Dwight Howard from the Philadelphia 76ers to Join its DeFi Protocol as an Early LP

Is It Worth Investing in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :ZKIN) Right Now?

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZKIN is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ZKIN currently public float of 7.49M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZKIN was 1.46M shares.

ZKIN’s Market Performance

ZKIN stocks went up by 12.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.43% and a quarterly performance of 146.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 229.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.28% for ZK International Group Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.60% for ZKIN stocks with a simple moving average of 154.71% for the last 200 days.

ZKIN Trading at 56.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZKIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.08%, as shares surge +35.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +99.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZKIN rose by +12.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +271.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.47. In addition, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. saw 70.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZKIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.53 for the present operating margin

+24.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. stands at +12.69. The total capital return value is set at 14.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.13. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN), the company’s capital structure generated 41.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.