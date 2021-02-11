Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) went down by -2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.35. The company’s stock price has collected 5.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that Sonos stock rockets higher as pandemic fuels continued boom in speaker sales

Is It Worth Investing in Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ :SONO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Sonos Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.75, which is -$5.71 below the current price. SONO currently public float of 111.11M and currently shorts hold a 5.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SONO was 4.13M shares.

SONO’s Market Performance

SONO stocks went up by 5.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.38% and a quarterly performance of 106.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 127.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.41% for Sonos Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.25% for SONO stocks with a simple moving average of 87.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $18 based on the research report published on October 15th of the previous year 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to SONO, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on April 17th of the previous year.

SONO Trading at 25.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +19.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO rose by +5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +235.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.32. In addition, Sonos Inc. saw 34.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Spence Patrick, who sale 27,023 shares at the price of $26.03 back on Feb 01. After this action, Spence Patrick now owns 162,283 shares of Sonos Inc., valued at $703,482 using the latest closing price.

Spence Patrick, the Chief Executive Officer of Sonos Inc., sale 65,237 shares at $25.96 during a trade that took place back on Jan 15, which means that Spence Patrick is holding 162,283 shares at $1,693,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.10 for the present operating margin

+43.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonos Inc. stands at -1.52. The total capital return value is set at 4.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.98. Equity return is now at value -6.60, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sonos Inc. (SONO), the company’s capital structure generated 28.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.44. Total debt to assets is 10.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.