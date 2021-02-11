Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) went down by -3.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.29. The company’s stock price has collected 4.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/09/21 that Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ :PLYA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLYA is at 2.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.35, which is $0.23 above the current price. PLYA currently public float of 131.82M and currently shorts hold a 5.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLYA was 2.17M shares.

PLYA’s Market Performance

PLYA stocks went up by 4.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.70% and a quarterly performance of 30.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.14% for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.28% for PLYA stocks with a simple moving average of 46.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLYA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PLYA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLYA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5.25 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to PLYA, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

PLYA Trading at 10.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLYA rose by +4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +151.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.83. In addition, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. saw 2.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLYA starting from Froemming Kevin, who sale 14,622 shares at the price of $5.58 back on Jan 06. After this action, Froemming Kevin now owns 402,955 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., valued at $81,591 using the latest closing price.

COLDEN TRACY M J, the EVP & General Counsel of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., sale 3,349 shares at $5.58 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that COLDEN TRACY M J is holding 132,707 shares at $18,687 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.24 for the present operating margin

+25.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stands at -0.68. The total capital return value is set at 1.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.24. Equity return is now at value -28.20, with -9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA), the company’s capital structure generated 129.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.39. Total debt to assets is 47.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.