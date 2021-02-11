Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | J.Jill Inc. (JILL)

J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) went up by 20.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.67. The company’s stock price has collected 20.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/20 that J.Jill, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in J.Jill Inc. (NYSE :JILL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JILL is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for J.Jill Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.20, which is -$2.26 below the current price. JILL currently public float of 3.45M and currently shorts hold a 6.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JILL was 328.56K shares.

JILL’s Market Performance

JILL stocks went up by 20.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 48.77% and a quarterly performance of 43.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.76% for J.Jill Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.55% for JILL stocks with a simple moving average of 61.06% for the last 200 days.

JILL Trading at 31.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.74%, as shares surge +41.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JILL rose by +20.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +148.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.33. In addition, J.Jill Inc. saw 46.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JILL starting from Rahamim Michael, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $0.74 back on Mar 11. After this action, Rahamim Michael now owns 418,660 shares of J.Jill Inc., valued at $111,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.04 for the present operating margin

+56.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for J.Jill Inc. stands at -18.60. The total capital return value is set at 4.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.65. Equity return is now at value 536.20, with -25.60 for asset returns.

Based on J.Jill Inc. (JILL), the company’s capital structure generated 1,236.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.52. Total debt to assets is 67.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,140.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.