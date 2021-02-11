Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | FMC Corporation (FMC)

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) went down by -7.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.66. The company’s stock price has collected -2.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that FMC Corp. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in FMC Corporation (NYSE :FMC) Right Now?

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FMC is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for FMC Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $133.70, which is $25.62 above the current price. FMC currently public float of 128.95M and currently shorts hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FMC was 667.00K shares.

FMC’s Market Performance

FMC stocks went down by -2.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.61% and a quarterly performance of -1.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.86% for FMC Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.74% for FMC stocks with a simple moving average of 0.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FMC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $127 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FMC reach a price target of $93. The rating they have provided for FMC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 26th, 2020.

FMC Trading at -6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -11.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMC fell by -2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.75. In addition, FMC Corporation saw -6.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FMC starting from CORDEIRO EDUARDO E, who sale 5,625 shares at the price of $118.86 back on Dec 08. After this action, CORDEIRO EDUARDO E now owns 19,734 shares of FMC Corporation, valued at $668,614 using the latest closing price.

Pfeiffer Nicholas, the Corporate Controller of FMC Corporation, sale 733 shares at $118.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Pfeiffer Nicholas is holding 11,547 shares at $86,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.18 for the present operating margin

+43.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for FMC Corporation stands at +11.70. The total capital return value is set at 16.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.76. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on FMC Corporation (FMC), the company’s capital structure generated 136.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.69. Total debt to assets is 34.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.