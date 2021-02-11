Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Assurant Inc. (AIZ)

Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) went down by -5.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $143.67. The company’s stock price has collected -3.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that Assurant Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Assurant Inc. (NYSE :AIZ) Right Now?

Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIZ is at 0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Assurant Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $163.50, which is $35.07 above the current price. AIZ currently public float of 58.26M and currently shorts hold a 3.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIZ was 408.10K shares.

AIZ’s Market Performance

AIZ stocks went down by -3.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.81% and a quarterly performance of -2.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.53% for Assurant Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.58% for AIZ stocks with a simple moving average of 7.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIZ stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for AIZ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AIZ in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $121 based on the research report published on July 16th of the previous year 2018.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIZ reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for AIZ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 10th, 2018.

AIZ Trading at -4.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -9.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIZ fell by -3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.38. In addition, Assurant Inc. saw -5.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIZ starting from Carter J Braxton II, who purchase 1,950 shares at the price of $127.80 back on Nov 06. After this action, Carter J Braxton II now owns 3,344 shares of Assurant Inc., valued at $249,210 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Assurant Inc. stands at +3.80. The total capital return value is set at 7.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Assurant Inc. (AIZ), the company’s capital structure generated 65.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.47. Total debt to assets is 10.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.