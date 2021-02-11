Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) went down by -1.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.89. The company’s stock price has collected 1.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Newell Brands Declares Dividend on Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :NWL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NWL is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Newell Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.27, which is -$3.13 below the current price. NWL currently public float of 420.86M and currently shorts hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NWL was 3.06M shares.

NWL’s Market Performance

NWL stocks went up by 1.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.70% and a quarterly performance of 37.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.64% for Newell Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.68% for NWL stocks with a simple moving average of 45.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NWL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $27 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NWL reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for NWL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to NWL, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

NWL Trading at 15.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +8.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWL rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.16. In addition, Newell Brands Inc. saw 23.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWL starting from ICAHN BRETT, who purchase 9,703 shares at the price of $11.62 back on Mar 13. After this action, ICAHN BRETT now owns 1,138,908 shares of Newell Brands Inc., valued at $112,791 using the latest closing price.

Hurd Laurel, the Pres., Learning & Development of Newell Brands Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $12.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Hurd Laurel is holding 37,304 shares at $51,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.31 for the present operating margin

+33.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newell Brands Inc. stands at +1.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value -2.60, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Newell Brands Inc. (NWL), the company’s capital structure generated 128.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.31. Total debt to assets is 40.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.