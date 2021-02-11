Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) went up by 9.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.88. The company’s stock price has collected 21.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that Millendo Therapeutics Provides Pipeline and Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :MLND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MLND is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is -$0.7 below the current price. MLND currently public float of 17.80M and currently shorts hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MLND was 580.08K shares.

MLND’s Market Performance

MLND stocks went up by 21.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 55.17% and a quarterly performance of 75.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.75% for Millendo Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.03% for MLND stocks with a simple moving average of 46.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLND

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLND reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for MLND stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 29th, 2020.

MLND Trading at 36.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares surge +57.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLND rose by +21.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.06. In addition, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. saw 26.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MLND

Equity return is now at value -85.30, with -67.10 for asset returns.