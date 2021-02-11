Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) went down by -4.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.95. The company’s stock price has collected 7.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that Stratasys Completes Acquisition of Origin, Accelerating Expansion Into Mass Production Additive Manufacturing

Is It Worth Investing in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ :SSYS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSYS is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Stratasys Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.67, which is -$28.03 below the current price. SSYS currently public float of 52.50M and currently shorts hold a 7.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSYS was 1.95M shares.

SSYS’s Market Performance

SSYS stocks went up by 7.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 71.63% and a quarterly performance of 241.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 157.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.30% for Stratasys Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.73% for SSYS stocks with a simple moving average of 171.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSYS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SSYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSYS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $40 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SSYS reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for SSYS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to SSYS, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 09th of the previous year.

SSYS Trading at 75.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.77%, as shares surge +85.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +212.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSYS rose by +7.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +186.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.42. In addition, Stratasys Ltd. saw 144.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SSYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.20 for the present operating margin

+48.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stratasys Ltd. stands at -1.71. The total capital return value is set at -0.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.93. Equity return is now at value -44.30, with -36.90 for asset returns.

Based on Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.84. Total debt to assets is 1.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.12.