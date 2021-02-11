Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV)

ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) went up by 15.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.10. The company’s stock price has collected 3.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/03/21 that ServiceSource to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Call on February 25, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ :SREV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SREV is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ServiceSource International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.00. SREV currently public float of 91.44M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SREV was 461.32K shares.

SREV’s Market Performance

SREV stocks went up by 3.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.75% and a quarterly performance of 18.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.48% for ServiceSource International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.07% for SREV stocks with a simple moving average of 25.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SREV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SREV stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for SREV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SREV in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $1.25 based on the research report published on February 21st of the previous year 2019.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SREV reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for SREV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 08th, 2018.

SREV Trading at 17.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SREV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares surge +20.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SREV rose by +13.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6560. In addition, ServiceSource International Inc. saw -5.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SREV starting from Edenbrook Capital, LLC, who purchase 78,880 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Jan 21. After this action, Edenbrook Capital, LLC now owns 18,546,625 shares of ServiceSource International Inc., valued at $118,320 using the latest closing price.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of ServiceSource International Inc., purchase 6,256 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that Edenbrook Capital, LLC is holding 18,467,745 shares at $9,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SREV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.98 for the present operating margin

+28.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for ServiceSource International Inc. stands at -8.64. The total capital return value is set at -12.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.52. Equity return is now at value -23.70, with -11.80 for asset returns.

Based on ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV), the company’s capital structure generated 50.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.72. Total debt to assets is 27.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.