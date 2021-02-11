Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE)

Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) went down by -9.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.95. The company’s stock price has collected 27.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that Lakeland Industries Bolsters Executive Management Team with Creation of New Position for EVP Global Sales and Marketing

Is It Worth Investing in Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ :LAKE) Right Now?

Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAKE is at 0.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Lakeland Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.50, which is -$8.83 below the current price. LAKE currently public float of 7.80M and currently shorts hold a 10.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAKE was 382.24K shares.

LAKE’s Market Performance

LAKE stocks went up by 27.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.01% and a quarterly performance of 111.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 225.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.59% for Lakeland Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.36% for LAKE stocks with a simple moving average of 83.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAKE

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAKE reach a price target of $18.50. The rating they have provided for LAKE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 15th, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to LAKE, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

LAKE Trading at 49.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.95%, as shares surge +30.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +100.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAKE rose by +27.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +167.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.17. In addition, Lakeland Industries Inc. saw 48.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAKE starting from RYAN CHRISTOPHER JAMES, who sale 9,528 shares at the price of $30.13 back on Jan 14. After this action, RYAN CHRISTOPHER JAMES now owns 75,577 shares of Lakeland Industries Inc., valued at $287,079 using the latest closing price.

RYAN CHRISTOPHER JAMES, the Director of Lakeland Industries Inc., sale 13,400 shares at $25.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 08, which means that RYAN CHRISTOPHER JAMES is holding 85,105 shares at $337,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAKE

Equity return is now at value 28.80, with 24.70 for asset returns.