Is TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) a Keeper?

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) went up by 6.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The company’s stock price has collected 14.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that TrueCar to Announce Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 24

Is It Worth Investing in TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ :TRUE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRUE is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for TrueCar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.58, which is -$0.17 below the current price. TRUE currently public float of 92.66M and currently shorts hold a 10.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRUE was 796.60K shares.

TRUE’s Market Performance

TRUE stocks went up by 14.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.69% and a quarterly performance of 40.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.44% for TrueCar Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.89% for TRUE stocks with a simple moving average of 37.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRUE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TRUE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TRUE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4.25 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2021.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRUE reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for TRUE stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on November 09th, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to TRUE, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

TRUE Trading at 21.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares surge +14.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRUE rose by +14.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +142.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.85. In addition, TrueCar Inc. saw 31.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRUE starting from Thomas Charles C., who sale 489 shares at the price of $4.62 back on Jan 19. After this action, Thomas Charles C. now owns 75,279 shares of TrueCar Inc., valued at $2,260 using the latest closing price.

Thomas Charles C., the VP, Controller, PFO, PAO of TrueCar Inc., sale 121 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Thomas Charles C. is holding 76,110 shares at $536 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.62 for the present operating margin

+83.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for TrueCar Inc. stands at -15.51. The total capital return value is set at -12.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.96. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Based on TrueCar Inc. (TRUE), the company’s capital structure generated 13.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.61. Total debt to assets is 9.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.