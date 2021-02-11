Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR)?

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) went up by 13.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.99. The company’s stock price has collected 17.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/20 that New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX :GBR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GBR is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for New Concept Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GBR currently public float of 2.07M and currently shorts hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBR was 2.30M shares.

GBR’s Market Performance

GBR stocks went up by 17.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 322.33% and a quarterly performance of 427.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 687.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 79.46% for New Concept Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 54.79% for GBR stocks with a simple moving average of 375.43% for the last 200 days.

GBR Trading at 159.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 79.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.96%, as shares surge +306.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +383.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBR rose by +17.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +888.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.95. In addition, New Concept Energy Inc. saw 348.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBR starting from REALTY ADVISORS INC, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $7.68 back on Feb 09. After this action, REALTY ADVISORS INC now owns 2,673,109 shares of New Concept Energy Inc., valued at $460,800 using the latest closing price.

REALTY ADVISORS INC, the 10% Owner of New Concept Energy Inc., sale 36,891 shares at $7.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that REALTY ADVISORS INC is holding 2,733,109 shares at $258,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-86.10 for the present operating margin

-16.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Concept Energy Inc. stands at -398.64. The total capital return value is set at -13.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.32. Equity return is now at value 65.80, with 34.50 for asset returns.

Based on New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.40. Total debt to assets is 3.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.54.