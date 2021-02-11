Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)?

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) went up by 5.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.40. The company’s stock price has collected 6.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/09/21 that Crown Holdings, Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CCK) Right Now?

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCK is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Crown Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $114.75, which is $15.87 above the current price. CCK currently public float of 132.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCK was 818.38K shares.

CCK’s Market Performance

CCK stocks went up by 6.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.99% and a quarterly performance of 7.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.91% for Crown Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.16% for CCK stocks with a simple moving average of 22.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CCK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CCK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $114 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

CCK Trading at 2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCK rose by +6.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.21. In addition, Crown Holdings Inc. saw -2.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCK starting from Gifford Gerard H, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $96.55 back on Nov 05. After this action, Gifford Gerard H now owns 145,676 shares of Crown Holdings Inc., valued at $1,062,059 using the latest closing price.

Beaver David A., the VP and Corporate Controller of Crown Holdings Inc., sale 800 shares at $88.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Beaver David A. is holding 8,277 shares at $70,848 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.62 for the present operating margin

+16.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Holdings Inc. stands at +4.37. The total capital return value is set at 12.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.33. Equity return is now at value 29.00, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK), the company’s capital structure generated 477.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.68. Total debt to assets is 52.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 466.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.