Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Criteo S.A. (CRTO)?

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) went up by 17.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.94. The company’s stock price has collected 31.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Criteo Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ :CRTO) Right Now?

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRTO is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Criteo S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.58, which is -$11.04 below the current price. CRTO currently public float of 57.97M and currently shorts hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRTO was 501.43K shares.

CRTO’s Market Performance

CRTO stocks went up by 31.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.52% and a quarterly performance of 68.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 106.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.32% for Criteo S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.39% for CRTO stocks with a simple moving average of 97.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRTO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CRTO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRTO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $20 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRTO reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for CRTO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 29th, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to CRTO, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

CRTO Trading at 45.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.53% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.95%, as shares surge +47.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRTO rose by +31.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +184.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.93. In addition, Criteo S.A. saw 41.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRTO starting from Damon Ryan, who sale 126 shares at the price of $18.63 back on Jan 25. After this action, Damon Ryan now owns 67,937 shares of Criteo S.A., valued at $2,347 using the latest closing price.

Damon Ryan, the EVP, Gen Counsel, Secretary of Criteo S.A., sale 154 shares at $13.68 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Damon Ryan is holding 68,063 shares at $2,107 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.13 for the present operating margin

+34.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Criteo S.A. stands at +4.01. The total capital return value is set at 12.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.76. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Criteo S.A. (CRTO), the company’s capital structure generated 16.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.15. Total debt to assets is 9.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.