Is Synacor Inc. (SYNC) a Keeper?

Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) went up by 11.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.09. The company’s stock price has collected 9.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 31 min ago that Synacor Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Synacor, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm — SYNC

Is It Worth Investing in Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ :SYNC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYNC is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Synacor Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.17, which is -$0.01 below the current price. SYNC currently public float of 33.95M and currently shorts hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYNC was 134.16K shares.

SYNC’s Market Performance

SYNC stocks went up by 9.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.76% and a quarterly performance of 52.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.33% for Synacor Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.13% for SYNC stocks with a simple moving average of 61.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYNC

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to SYNC, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 18th of the previous year.

SYNC Trading at 38.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.30% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.98%, as shares surge +43.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNC rose by +14.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7892. In addition, Synacor Inc. saw 43.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNC starting from Donohue Elisabeth B, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.97 back on Mar 16. After this action, Donohue Elisabeth B now owns 37,290 shares of Synacor Inc., valued at $9,696 using the latest closing price.

Rendino Kevin, the Director of Synacor Inc., purchase 58,501 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Rendino Kevin is holding 2,962,288 shares at $63,766 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.18 for the present operating margin

+41.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synacor Inc. stands at -7.40. The total capital return value is set at -9.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.08. Equity return is now at value -32.10, with -17.80 for asset returns.

Based on Synacor Inc. (SYNC), the company’s capital structure generated 18.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.92. Total debt to assets is 10.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.