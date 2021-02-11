Is Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) a Keeper?

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) went down by -26.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s stock price has collected 4.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Panbela Announces Research Agreement with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Is It Worth Investing in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :PBLA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBLA is at 0.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is $2.98 above the current price. PBLA currently public float of 7.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBLA was 157.28K shares.

PBLA’s Market Performance

PBLA stocks went up by 4.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 58.42% and a quarterly performance of 99.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.90% for Panbela Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.11% for PBLA stocks with a simple moving average of 35.92% for the last 200 days.

PBLA Trading at 39.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.70%, as shares surge +60.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBLA rose by +4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +145.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.34. In addition, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. saw 69.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBLA

The total capital return value is set at -302.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -750.15. Equity return is now at value -146.70, with -96.80 for asset returns.

Based on Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA), the company’s capital structure generated 61.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.