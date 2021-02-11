Is Cerecor Inc. (CERC) a Keeper?

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) went down by -3.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.27. The company’s stock price has collected 15.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/02/21 that Cerecor Announces Fast Track Designation for CERC-803 for the Treatment of Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type II

Is It Worth Investing in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ :CERC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CERC is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cerecor Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.00. CERC currently public float of 36.81M and currently shorts hold a 5.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CERC was 793.28K shares.

CERC’s Market Performance

CERC stocks went up by 15.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.81% and a quarterly performance of 81.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.60% for Cerecor Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.47% for CERC stocks with a simple moving average of 44.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CERC

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to CERC, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 09th of the previous year.

CERC Trading at 30.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares surge +50.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERC rose by +15.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.22. In addition, Cerecor Inc. saw 41.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERC starting from ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, who purchase 2,500,000 shares at the price of $2.60 back on Jan 08. After this action, ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC now owns 32,634,285 shares of Cerecor Inc., valued at $6,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Harrell James Archie Jr, the Chief Commercial Officer of Cerecor Inc., purchase 171 shares at $2.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that Harrell James Archie Jr is holding 28,180 shares at $390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-281.37 for the present operating margin

+63.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerecor Inc. stands at -241.04. The total capital return value is set at -64.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.75.

Based on Cerecor Inc. (CERC), the company’s capital structure generated 6.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.69. Total debt to assets is 3.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.