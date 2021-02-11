Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Research Solutions Inc. (RSSS)

Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) went up by 3.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.61. The company’s stock price has collected 4.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/02/21 that Research Solutions to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, February 11, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :RSSS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RSSS is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Research Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RSSS currently public float of 17.97M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RSSS was 149.64K shares.

RSSS’s Market Performance

RSSS stocks went up by 4.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.15% and a quarterly performance of 15.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.98% for Research Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.72% for RSSS stocks with a simple moving average of 2.65% for the last 200 days.

RSSS Trading at 7.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares sank -2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSSS rose by +4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, Research Solutions Inc. saw 10.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSSS starting from 12 West Capital Management LP, who sale 67,776 shares at the price of $2.53 back on Feb 04. After this action, 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,621,200 shares of Research Solutions Inc., valued at $171,365 using the latest closing price.

12 West Capital Management LP, the 10% Owner of Research Solutions Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $2.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that 12 West Capital Management LP is holding 2,688,976 shares at $252,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.68 for the present operating margin

+30.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Research Solutions Inc. stands at -2.51. The total capital return value is set at -20.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.57. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Research Solutions Inc. (RSSS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.95 and the total asset turnover is 2.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.