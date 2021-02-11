Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) went up by 2.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.22. The company’s stock price has collected -4.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that Nordstrom Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE :JWN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JWN is at 2.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Nordstrom Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $31.33, which is -$6.48 below the current price. JWN currently public float of 109.81M and currently shorts hold a 18.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JWN was 8.11M shares.

JWN’s Market Performance

JWN stocks went down by -4.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.60% and a quarterly performance of 116.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.50% for Nordstrom Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.79% for JWN stocks with a simple moving average of 73.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JWN stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for JWN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JWN in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $45 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JWN reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for JWN stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 14th, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to JWN, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 25th of the previous year.

JWN Trading at 6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares sank -6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JWN fell by -4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.24. In addition, Nordstrom Inc. saw 12.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JWN starting from Deputy Christine, who sale 15,947 shares at the price of $36.12 back on Jan 21. After this action, Deputy Christine now owns 57,115 shares of Nordstrom Inc., valued at $576,084 using the latest closing price.

Worzel Ken, the Chief Operating Officer of Nordstrom Inc., sale 9,772 shares at $31.96 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Worzel Ken is holding 124,508 shares at $312,313 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.26 for the present operating margin

+36.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordstrom Inc. stands at +3.20. The total capital return value is set at 17.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.93. Equity return is now at value -117.90, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Nordstrom Inc. (JWN), the company’s capital structure generated 501.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.36. Total debt to assets is 50.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 464.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 94.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.