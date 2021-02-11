Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) went up by 25.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/01/21 that ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :LYRA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.00. LYRA currently public float of 9.52M and currently shorts hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYRA was 132.15K shares.

LYRA’s Market Performance

LYRA stocks went down by -0.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.14% and a quarterly performance of 0.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.52% for Lyra Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.20% for LYRA stocks with a simple moving average of 10.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYRA

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYRA reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for LYRA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 26th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to LYRA, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

LYRA Trading at 24.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares surge +26.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYRA rose by +30.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.17. In addition, Lyra Therapeutics Inc. saw -5.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYRA starting from snyderman nancy lynn MD, who purchase 1,025 shares at the price of $9.72 back on Dec 16. After this action, snyderman nancy lynn MD now owns 1,025 shares of Lyra Therapeutics Inc., valued at $9,963 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYRA

The total capital return value is set at -97.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -98.72.

Based on Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA), the company’s capital structure generated 45.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.22.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.