Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) went down by -13.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.93. The company’s stock price has collected -7.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/09/21 that Ceridian Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE :CDAY) Right Now?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1181.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $106.13, which is $12.8 above the current price. CDAY currently public float of 147.11M and currently shorts hold a 3.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDAY was 994.06K shares.

CDAY’s Market Performance

CDAY stocks went down by -7.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.91% and a quarterly performance of -3.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.10% for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.28% for CDAY stocks with a simple moving average of 7.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDAY stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CDAY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CDAY in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $86 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDAY reach a price target of $87, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for CDAY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to CDAY, setting the target price at $107 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

CDAY Trading at -9.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -10.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDAY fell by -7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.78. In addition, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. saw -14.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDAY starting from Turner Leagh Erin, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $102.43 back on Feb 09. After this action, Turner Leagh Erin now owns 121,611 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., valued at $512,130 using the latest closing price.

Turner Leagh Erin, the President and COO of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., sale 4,083 shares at $101.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 07, which means that Turner Leagh Erin is holding 121,611 shares at $414,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.53 for the present operating margin

+50.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stands at +9.55. The total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY), the company’s capital structure generated 38.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.56. Total debt to assets is 11.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.