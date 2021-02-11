Here’s Our Rant About eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) went down by -15.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $166.47. The company’s stock price has collected 14.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/09/21 that Virbela and The Douglas Stewart Company Join Forces to Transform Remote Education

Is It Worth Investing in eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EXPI) Right Now?

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 416.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXPI is at 3.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for eXp World Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $123.00, which is -$84.84 below the current price. EXPI currently public float of 30.77M and currently shorts hold a 5.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXPI was 948.54K shares.

EXPI’s Market Performance

EXPI stocks went up by 14.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 85.55% and a quarterly performance of 227.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 1109.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.15% for eXp World Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.56% for EXPI stocks with a simple moving average of 218.24% for the last 200 days.

EXPI Trading at 64.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.62%, as shares surge +80.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +151.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPI rose by +14.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,444.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.77. In addition, eXp World Holdings Inc. saw 116.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPI starting from Gesing Jason, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $152.10 back on Feb 10. After this action, Gesing Jason now owns 1,138,068 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc., valued at $3,042,034 using the latest closing price.

Sanford Glenn Darrel, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of eXp World Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $160.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Sanford Glenn Darrel is holding 20,509,014 shares at $1,600,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.90 for the present operating margin

+8.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for eXp World Holdings Inc. stands at -0.97. The total capital return value is set at -19.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.17. Equity return is now at value 32.60, with 16.30 for asset returns.

Based on eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 7.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.66. Total debt to assets is 3.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.96 and the total asset turnover is 12.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.