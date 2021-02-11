Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Target Corporation (TGT)?

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $199.96. The company’s stock price has collected 3.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that Target Corp. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Is It Worth Investing in Target Corporation (NYSE :TGT) Right Now?

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGT is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Target Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $208.08, which is $7.11 above the current price. TGT currently public float of 499.63M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGT was 4.00M shares.

TGT’s Market Performance

TGT stocks went up by 3.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.45% and a quarterly performance of 24.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for Target Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.57% for TGT stocks with a simple moving average of 29.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TGT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TGT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $225 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGT reach a price target of $225, previously predicting the price at $190. The rating they have provided for TGT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 14th, 2021.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to TGT, setting the target price at $205 in the report published on November 24th of the previous year.

TGT Trading at 5.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -3.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGT rose by +3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.13. In addition, Target Corporation saw 9.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGT starting from Lundquist Stephanie A, who sale 16,894 shares at the price of $198.34 back on Jan 14. After this action, Lundquist Stephanie A now owns 58,514 shares of Target Corporation, valued at $3,350,680 using the latest closing price.

HARRISON ROBERT M, the Chief Accounting Officer of Target Corporation, sale 1,220 shares at $169.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that HARRISON ROBERT M is holding 8,072 shares at $206,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.99 for the present operating margin

+26.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Target Corporation stands at +4.19. The total capital return value is set at 18.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.35. Equity return is now at value 31.30, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Target Corporation (TGT), the company’s capital structure generated 118.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.15. Total debt to assets is 32.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 75.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.