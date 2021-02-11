Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy MaxLinear Inc. (MXL)?

MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) went up by 5.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.71. The company’s stock price has collected 12.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/03/21 that MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE :MXL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MXL is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for MaxLinear Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.40, which is $6.2 above the current price. MXL currently public float of 68.12M and currently shorts hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MXL was 559.53K shares.

MXL’s Market Performance

MXL stocks went up by 12.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.28% and a quarterly performance of 33.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 85.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.51% for MaxLinear Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.35% for MXL stocks with a simple moving average of 33.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MXL stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for MXL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MXL in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $43 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MXL reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for MXL stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

MXL Trading at 1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.74%, as shares sank -7.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXL rose by +12.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.09. In addition, MaxLinear Inc. saw -9.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXL starting from SEENDRIPU KISHORE, who sale 8,910 shares at the price of $37.53 back on Jan 08. After this action, SEENDRIPU KISHORE now owns 400,888 shares of MaxLinear Inc., valued at $334,351 using the latest closing price.

SEENDRIPU KISHORE, the Chairman, President and CEO of MaxLinear Inc., sale 8,910 shares at $37.11 during a trade that took place back on Jan 07, which means that SEENDRIPU KISHORE is holding 409,798 shares at $330,606 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.35 for the present operating margin

+39.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for MaxLinear Inc. stands at -20.60. The total capital return value is set at -13.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.02. Equity return is now at value -12.40, with -6.50 for asset returns.

Based on MaxLinear Inc. (MXL), the company’s capital structure generated 98.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.57. Total debt to assets is 37.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.