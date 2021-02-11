Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)?

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) went up by 21.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.67. The company’s stock price has collected 40.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/08/21 that Farmmi Receives Order for Export to Dubai

Is It Worth Investing in Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ :FAMI) Right Now?

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Farmmi Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FAMI currently public float of 9.60M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FAMI was 1.09M shares.

FAMI’s Market Performance

FAMI stocks went up by 40.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.94% and a quarterly performance of 107.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 139.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.36% for Farmmi Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.03% for FAMI stocks with a simple moving average of 106.52% for the last 200 days.

FAMI Trading at 46.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.39% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.83%, as shares surge +41.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAMI rose by +40.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +232.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3490. In addition, Farmmi Inc. saw 46.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FAMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.96 for the present operating margin

+16.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Farmmi Inc. stands at +2.73. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.26. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Farmmi Inc. (FAMI), the company’s capital structure generated 21.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.74. Total debt to assets is 15.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.