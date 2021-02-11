Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) went up by 40.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.40. The company’s stock price has collected 42.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/20/20 that Cellect Biotechnology Reports Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results; Recent Developments Position Company to Accelerate Progress in 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ :APOP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. APOP currently public float of 3.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APOP was 195.48K shares.

APOP’s Market Performance

APOP stocks went up by 42.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 75.93% and a quarterly performance of 163.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 100.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.53% for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 56.90% for APOP stocks with a simple moving average of 82.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APOP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for APOP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APOP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on September 25th of the previous year 2017.

APOP Trading at 83.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.15%, as shares surge +81.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +147.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APOP rose by +42.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. saw 119.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APOP

The total capital return value is set at -150.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -114.81.

Based on Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP), the company’s capital structure generated 7.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.74. Total debt to assets is 5.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.11.