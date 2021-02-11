Catalent Inc. (CTLT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) went up by 4.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.48. The company’s stock price has collected 4.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Catalent Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029

Is It Worth Investing in Catalent Inc. (NYSE :CTLT) Right Now?

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 67.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTLT is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Catalent Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $134.45, which is $12.68 above the current price. CTLT currently public float of 169.41M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTLT was 1.20M shares.

CTLT’s Market Performance

CTLT stocks went up by 4.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.31% and a quarterly performance of 16.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 100.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.94% for Catalent Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.31% for CTLT stocks with a simple moving average of 33.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTLT stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CTLT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CTLT in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $120 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2020.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTLT reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for CTLT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to CTLT, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

CTLT Trading at 11.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLT rose by +4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.58. In addition, Catalent Inc. saw 14.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLT starting from Joseph Wetteny, who sale 4,604 shares at the price of $113.73 back on Feb 08. After this action, Joseph Wetteny now owns 49,823 shares of Catalent Inc., valued at $523,613 using the latest closing price.

Whitlow Ricci S, the President, CSS of Catalent Inc., sale 692 shares at $118.85 during a trade that took place back on Jan 21, which means that Whitlow Ricci S is holding 2,576 shares at $82,244 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.20 for the present operating margin

+33.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalent Inc. stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 6.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.95. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Catalent Inc. (CTLT), the company’s capital structure generated 89.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.10. Total debt to assets is 40.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.