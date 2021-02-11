Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) went down by -21.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.28. The company’s stock price has collected -7.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/09/21 that Capstone Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ :CPST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPST is at 2.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Capstone Turbine Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.67, which is -$0.61 below the current price. CPST currently public float of 10.65M and currently shorts hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPST was 396.13K shares.

CPST’s Market Performance

CPST stocks went down by -7.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.88% and a quarterly performance of 113.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 303.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.53% for Capstone Turbine Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.40% for CPST stocks with a simple moving average of 90.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPST

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to CPST, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

CPST Trading at 3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.56%, as shares sank -14.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPST fell by -7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +607.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.89. In addition, Capstone Turbine Corporation saw -0.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPST starting from Hencken Frederick S. III, who sale 2,569 shares at the price of $10.69 back on Jan 05. After this action, Hencken Frederick S. III now owns 46,557 shares of Capstone Turbine Corporation, valued at $27,463 using the latest closing price.

Powelson Robert F, the Director of Capstone Turbine Corporation, purchase 115 shares at $5.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Powelson Robert F is holding 21,001 shares at $664 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.42 for the present operating margin

+13.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capstone Turbine Corporation stands at -31.77. The total capital return value is set at -34.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.37. Equity return is now at value -140.20, with -24.80 for asset returns.

Based on Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST), the company’s capital structure generated 257.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.02. Total debt to assets is 45.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 253.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.