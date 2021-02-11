Can GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Remain Competitive?

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) went down by -2.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.19. The company’s stock price has collected 13.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/01/21 that GrowGeneration Acquires Maine-Based Grow Depot

Is It Worth Investing in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ :GRWG) Right Now?

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1071.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GRWG is at 3.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for GrowGeneration Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.71, which is -$10.48 below the current price. GRWG currently public float of 41.89M and currently shorts hold a 6.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRWG was 3.67M shares.

GRWG’s Market Performance

GRWG stocks went up by 13.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.56% and a quarterly performance of 193.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 972.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.72% for GrowGeneration Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.02% for GRWG stocks with a simple moving average of 211.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRWG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRWG stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GRWG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GRWG in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $45 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2021.

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to GRWG, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

GRWG Trading at 45.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.53%, as shares surge +25.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRWG rose by +13.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,282.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.01. In addition, GrowGeneration Corp. saw 57.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRWG starting from Stiefel Sean, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $32.98 back on Nov 24. After this action, Stiefel Sean now owns 227,546 shares of GrowGeneration Corp., valued at $1,649,000 using the latest closing price.

Stiefel Sean, the Director of GrowGeneration Corp., sale 500,000 shares at $31.18 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Stiefel Sean is holding 277,546 shares at $15,590,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.68 for the present operating margin

+22.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for GrowGeneration Corp. stands at +2.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.07. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG), the company’s capital structure generated 14.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.92. Total debt to assets is 11.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.