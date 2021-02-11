Can Genpact Limited (G) Remain Competitive?

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) went down by -2.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.40. The company’s stock price has collected 5.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/09/21 that Genpact Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Genpact Limited (NYSE :G) Right Now?

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for G is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Genpact Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $48.78, which is $4.06 above the current price. G currently public float of 175.30M and currently shorts hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of G was 789.88K shares.

G’s Market Performance

G stocks went up by 5.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.72% and a quarterly performance of 5.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.34% for Genpact Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.76% for G stocks with a simple moving average of 9.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of G

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for G stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for G by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for G in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $45 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see G reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for G stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 12th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to G, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

G Trading at 3.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought G to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, G rose by +5.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.78. In addition, Genpact Limited saw 2.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at G starting from Mehta Piyush, who sale 70,000 shares at the price of $43.00 back on Feb 09. After this action, Mehta Piyush now owns 157,341 shares of Genpact Limited, valued at $3,010,000 using the latest closing price.

White Heather, the SVP & General Counsel of Genpact Limited, sale 15,513 shares at $41.14 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that White Heather is holding 29,065 shares at $638,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for G

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.15 for the present operating margin

+33.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genpact Limited stands at +8.68. The total capital return value is set at 12.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.64. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Genpact Limited (G), the company’s capital structure generated 108.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.05. Total debt to assets is 41.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.