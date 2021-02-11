Buy or Sell Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went down by -4.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.25. The company’s stock price has collected 7.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Redfin to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results on February 24, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ :RDFN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RDFN is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Redfin Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.23, which is -$26.55 below the current price. RDFN currently public float of 96.95M and currently shorts hold a 6.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RDFN was 1.67M shares.

RDFN’s Market Performance

RDFN stocks went up by 7.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.30% and a quarterly performance of 120.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 245.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.41% for Redfin Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.05% for RDFN stocks with a simple moving average of 80.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDFN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RDFN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RDFN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $78 based on the research report published on February 05th of the current year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDFN reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for RDFN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 20th, 2021.

RDFN Trading at 22.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares surge +7.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN rose by +7.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +326.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.13. In addition, Redfin Corporation saw 26.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from Frey Bridget, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $76.94 back on Feb 02. After this action, Frey Bridget now owns 108,021 shares of Redfin Corporation, valued at $307,760 using the latest closing price.

Nielsen Christopher John, the Chief Financial Officer of Redfin Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $78.02 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Nielsen Christopher John is holding 20,574 shares at $234,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.31 for the present operating margin

+18.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redfin Corporation stands at -10.36. The total capital return value is set at -16.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.22. Equity return is now at value -27.90, with -14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Redfin Corporation (RDFN), the company’s capital structure generated 65.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.54. Total debt to assets is 36.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12.