Buy or Sell PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) went up by 3.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.00. The company’s stock price has collected 15.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/22/20 that Charting a bullish backdrop as the S&P 500’s wild 2020 ride concludes

Is It Worth Investing in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE :PAGS) Right Now?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 85.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $315.24, which is -$4.93 below the current price. PAGS currently public float of 179.98M and currently shorts hold a 8.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAGS was 1.91M shares.

PAGS’s Market Performance

PAGS stocks went up by 15.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.28% and a quarterly performance of 41.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 85.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.50% for PagSeguro Digital Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.25% for PAGS stocks with a simple moving average of 50.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PAGS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PAGS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $61 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2021.

New Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAGS reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for PAGS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to PAGS, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

PAGS Trading at 17.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +16.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS rose by +15.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +185.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.25. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. saw 8.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.21 for the present operating margin

+51.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stands at +23.93. The total capital return value is set at 26.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.83. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 8.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.