Buy or Sell Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) went down by -11.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.09. The company’s stock price has collected -11.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Limbach Holdings Prices Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LMB) Right Now?

Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LMB is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Limbach Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $2.0 above the current price. LMB currently public float of 5.45M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LMB was 164.88K shares.

LMB’s Market Performance

LMB stocks went down by -11.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.00% and a quarterly performance of 41.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 225.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.95% for Limbach Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.24% for LMB stocks with a simple moving average of 66.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMB stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LMB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LMB in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $5 based on the research report published on January 24th of the previous year 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMB reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for LMB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 17th, 2019.

LMB Trading at -3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -7.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMB fell by -11.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +370.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.76. In addition, Limbach Holdings Inc. saw 5.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMB starting from Bacon Charles A. III, who purchase 5,263 shares at the price of $9.40 back on Sep 29. After this action, Bacon Charles A. III now owns 402,927 shares of Limbach Holdings Inc., valued at $49,447 using the latest closing price.

Horowitz Joshua, the Director of Limbach Holdings Inc., purchase 28,937 shares at $8.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that Horowitz Joshua is holding 171,062 shares at $235,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.46 for the present operating margin

+12.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Limbach Holdings Inc. stands at -0.32. The total capital return value is set at 8.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.04. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB), the company’s capital structure generated 139.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.21. Total debt to assets is 24.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.16 and the total asset turnover is 2.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.