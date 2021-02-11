Baozun Inc. (BZUN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) went up by 7.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.70. The company’s stock price has collected 29.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/03/21 that Baozun Announces Acquisition of Full Jet Limited to Accelerate Expansion of Luxury and Premium Brand Footprint

Is It Worth Investing in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ :BZUN) Right Now?

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 65.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BZUN is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Baozun Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $287.15, which is -$12.13 below the current price. BZUN currently public float of 41.11M and currently shorts hold a 18.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BZUN was 1.33M shares.

BZUN’s Market Performance

BZUN stocks went up by 29.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 55.14% and a quarterly performance of 35.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.30% for Baozun Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.56% for BZUN stocks with a simple moving average of 48.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZUN stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for BZUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BZUN in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $42 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to BZUN, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

BZUN Trading at 46.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.38% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%, as shares surge +53.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZUN rose by +29.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.52. In addition, Baozun Inc. saw 60.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BZUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.52 for the present operating margin

+61.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baozun Inc. stands at +3.86. The total capital return value is set at 9.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.11. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Baozun Inc. (BZUN), the company’s capital structure generated 114.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.43. Total debt to assets is 41.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.34.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.