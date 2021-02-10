We Analyzed the Future Direction of Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN), Here is What We Found

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) went down by -5.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.00. The company’s stock price has collected -2.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/08/21 that GeneSight Psychotropic Test’s Combinatorial Approach Proves Better than Single-Gene Testing at Predicting Patient Outcomes and Medication Blood Levels

Is It Worth Investing in Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ :MYGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MYGN is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Myriad Genetics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.38, which is -$11.34 below the current price. MYGN currently public float of 73.40M and currently shorts hold a 10.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MYGN was 875.38K shares.

MYGN’s Market Performance

MYGN stocks went down by -2.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.78% and a quarterly performance of 100.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.30% for Myriad Genetics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.17% for MYGN stocks with a simple moving average of 81.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYGN stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for MYGN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for MYGN in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $28 based on the research report published on September 26th of the previous year 2019.

Piper Jaffray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MYGN reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for MYGN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 14th, 2019.

MYGN Trading at 27.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares surge +12.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYGN fell by -2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.47. In addition, Myriad Genetics Inc. saw 45.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYGN starting from Parkinson Paul, who sale 11,824 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Jan 08. After this action, Parkinson Paul now owns 76,746 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc., valued at $295,600 using the latest closing price.

Phanstiel S. Louise, the Director of Myriad Genetics Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $16.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Phanstiel S. Louise is holding 66,790 shares at $249,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.11 for the present operating margin

+61.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myriad Genetics Inc. stands at -31.24. The total capital return value is set at -10.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.82. Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -13.20 for asset returns.

Based on Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN), the company’s capital structure generated 32.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.30. Total debt to assets is 19.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.