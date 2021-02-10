We Analyzed the Future Direction of HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR), Here is What We Found

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) went up by 15.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.50. The company’s stock price has collected 18.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/24/20 that HighPoint Resources Regains Compliance with NYSE Minimum Price Continued Listing Standard

Is It Worth Investing in HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE :HPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HPR is at 4.52.

HPR currently public float of 2.28M and currently shorts hold a 24.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HPR was 1.09M shares.

HPR’s Market Performance

HPR stocks went up by 18.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.47% and a quarterly performance of 134.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.85% for HighPoint Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.85% for HPR stocks with a simple moving average of -4.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPR

Imperial Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HPR reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for HPR stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on February 28th, 2020.

HPR Trading at 19.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.77%, as shares surge +32.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPR rose by +18.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.66. In addition, HighPoint Resources Corporation saw 39.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPR starting from MOGG JIM W, who sale 6,169 shares at the price of $12.55 back on Dec 11. After this action, MOGG JIM W now owns 1,996 shares of HighPoint Resources Corporation, valued at $77,415 using the latest closing price.

WOODALL R SCOT, the CEO and President of HighPoint Resources Corporation, sale 4,071 shares at $12.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that WOODALL R SCOT is holding 26,498 shares at $49,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.81 for the present operating margin

+13.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for HighPoint Resources Corporation stands at -29.79. The total capital return value is set at -0.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.32. Equity return is now at value -401.90, with -91.10 for asset returns.

Based on HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR), the company’s capital structure generated 71.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.65. Total debt to assets is 34.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.