We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), Here is What We Found

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.16. The company’s stock price has collected 12.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :BLDP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLDP is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Ballard Power Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.73, which is -$8.18 below the current price. BLDP currently public float of 225.39M and currently shorts hold a 6.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLDP was 6.34M shares.

BLDP’s Market Performance

BLDP stocks went up by 12.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.82% and a quarterly performance of 162.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 258.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.40% for Ballard Power Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.01% for BLDP stocks with a simple moving average of 127.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDP stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for BLDP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BLDP in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $38 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLDP reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for BLDP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 27th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to BLDP, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

BLDP Trading at 50.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +41.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDP rose by +12.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +305.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.16. In addition, Ballard Power Systems Inc. saw 74.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.38 for the present operating margin

+20.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stands at -36.73. The total capital return value is set at -10.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.01. Equity return is now at value -15.10, with -12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), the company’s capital structure generated 7.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.31. Total debt to assets is 5.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.