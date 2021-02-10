Wall Street Pummels Niu Technologies (NIU) After Recent Earnings Report

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) went down by -3.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.00. The company’s stock price has collected -9.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/25/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Niu Technologies, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, General Electric, Merck, or Axon Enterprise?

Is It Worth Investing in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ :NIU) Right Now?

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 147.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Niu Technologies declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $269.03, which is -$5.38 below the current price. NIU currently public float of 54.81M and currently shorts hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NIU was 2.20M shares.

NIU’s Market Performance

NIU stocks went down by -9.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.91% and a quarterly performance of 40.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 372.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.66% for Niu Technologies. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.20% for NIU stocks with a simple moving average of 86.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIU stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for NIU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NIU in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $46 based on the research report published on January 15th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NIU reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $23.50. The rating they have provided for NIU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 06th, 2020.

NIU Trading at 24.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares surge +20.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIU fell by -9.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +446.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.80. In addition, Niu Technologies saw 56.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NIU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.56 for the present operating margin

+22.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Niu Technologies stands at +9.16. The total capital return value is set at 17.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.97. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 10.40 for asset returns.

Based on Niu Technologies (NIU), the company’s capital structure generated 27.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.